Online-only letter to the editor: Thanking school nutrition workers

I was fortunate to attend public school from kindergarten through high school in the Darby Public School system. School lunch was one of my most treasured times influenced by the kind and caring school nutrition professionals in the cafeteria.

This year, more than any other, these people have worked tirelessly to ensure Montana children have had access to balanced meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their dedication was unprecedented as many of them were also taking care of their own families, supervising online schooling with their own children or grandchildren, and serving meals that support kids’ health and learning during a time when families were in great need.

For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. This past school year, Montana caring school nutrition professionals served more than 25 million high quality, balanced meals to students across our state.

These folks serve more than just meals. Daily, they share love, encouragement, and kindness with the families in their districts. Behind the scenes, these unsung heroes prepare meals served to children with steadfast consistency and dedication. School nutrition professionals follow strict nutrition guidelines, navigate food allergies, and produce meals on tight budgets day in and day out.