Online-only letter to the editor: Things that real patriots do

With the arrival of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against this country, we have heard a lot about patriotism lately.

Don't be fooled. True patriotism has nothing to do with jumping up and puffing out your chest while saluting the flag before football games, wearing lapel pins, brandishing firearms, tough guy rhetoric, driving your pickup truck around town with a flag hanging out of the bed, or pledging allegiance when the cameras are watching.

Real patriots do not eagerly follow demagogues for monetary and political gain;

Real patriots utilize their reason rather than following orders blindly;

Real patriots support our elections and our government even when the outcome is not to their liking;

Real patriots respect the rights of others, even those with whom they disagree;

Real patriots recognize the importance of government to the existence of civilized societies;

Real patriots see the need for government to provide services to less fortunate citizens;

Real patriots support our government by paying their full share of taxes without trying to evade or avoid them, thankful that they are among the more fortunate;