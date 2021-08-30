Online-only letter to the editor: TIF leads to financial abuse

I recently read yet another article about the Missoula Redevelopment Agency/tax increment financing.

As someone anti-TIF, I looked again at their online site. There is a “brochure” one can reference. This brochure is probably the result of tens of thousands of city dollars given to a private business to convince you of the TIF efficiency.

Look at this brochure. Ask: What is state definition of blight? Make MRA define blight in each project. What is the sunset of each urban renewal district (should be 15 years) but none have sunset since 1978, so no money goes to the general fund. Why had the first director (Geoff Badenoch) repeatedly called out the current direction of the MRA?

There is a reason the most liberal state, California, outlawed TIF. Because it leads to abuse! There is a reason a University of Chicago professor cited the Missoula MRA shenanigans — because of abuse!

But go ahead, re-elect Mayor John Engen. He will ensure that unelected entities will steal your money and make our town into something else!

Tony Cate,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0