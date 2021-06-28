Online-only letter to the editor: Tired of two-thirds of Montana's congressional delegation

How many Montanans are weary—weary of two-thirds of our three representatives in the U.S. Congress who have done nearly nothing for us? What have they done other than push division, hatred, support for insurrectionists and disrespect for President Biden?
They characterize many of us as “extremists” and “socialists” bent on the destruction of our country. They deride us for wanting fair and humane treatment of immigrants and others seeking asylum and safety in our country. I am not part of a “liberal mob” because I want to safeguard our environment, support climate change efforts and oppose dangerous oil pipelines that would transect Native American tribal lands.
My family and I are not the “enemy” the two-thirds of our state’s federal representatives make us out to be because we support reproductive freedom, strong public education and respect for the voting rights of every American, especially including people of color; the same people who have been targeted in too many states (ours, for example) with outrageous laws and regulations that support gerrymandering so that these two, and their ilk, can choose their voters, instead of the other way around.
I am weary of being cast as an enemy because I believe in the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. I’m tired of them following the obstructionist aims of their “leadership” and voting against measures that tens of millions of Americans support and need, all because they lust for the power of a majority.
My family and I are tired of the failure to embrace the reality of the danger these two pose to American democracy through their support of an insurrection.
The federal elections of 2022 and 2024 may seem to be in the distant future. But too many of our fellow citizens have been duped into believing the nonsense, the lies, and the outright nihilism of the extreme right wing and Fox News propaganda.
If you share these sentiments, then I urge you to think about how can help change minds and garner votes for candidates who will do the will of the people rather than the demands of partisans who seek only to have and keep power.
Jim Gray,
Missoula