Online-only letter to the editor: Tired of two-thirds of Montana's congressional delegation

How many Montanans are weary—weary of two-thirds of our three representatives in the U.S. Congress who have done nearly nothing for us? What have they done other than push division, hatred, support for insurrectionists and disrespect for President Biden?

They characterize many of us as “extremists” and “socialists” bent on the destruction of our country. They deride us for wanting fair and humane treatment of immigrants and others seeking asylum and safety in our country. I am not part of a “liberal mob” because I want to safeguard our environment, support climate change efforts and oppose dangerous oil pipelines that would transect Native American tribal lands.

My family and I are not the “enemy” the two-thirds of our state’s federal representatives make us out to be because we support reproductive freedom, strong public education and respect for the voting rights of every American, especially including people of color; the same people who have been targeted in too many states (ours, for example) with outrageous laws and regulations that support gerrymandering so that these two, and their ilk, can choose their voters, instead of the other way around.