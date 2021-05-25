Online-only letter to the editor: Today’s form of consequentialism

“The end justifies the means” is a phrase from Sergey Nechayev (1847-1882), the Russian communist revolutionary and prominent figure of the Russian nihilist movement, known for his single-minded pursuit of revolution by any means necessary, including revolutionary terror. Nechayev is called a "Bolshevik before the Bolsheviks."

The famous quote is generally interpreted that if a goal is morally important enough, any method of getting it is acceptable. The key word is in the “morality” of the “end goal.”

The idea is ancient and was part of a political philosophy called consequentialism. The basic idea is a political action can be judged by its outcome. All modern versions of consequentialism have to deal with the limitations necessary to prevent tyrannical abuses.

Consider American politics of the last years, igniting especially hot with Donald Trump’s rise. Since those days of 2015 we have seen a political party committed to “consequentialism,” but with ethics and morality not of any consideration. Donald Trump added his ultra-corrupt business practices to a struggling political party. The ending of democracy is the obvious end goal, allowing minority rule.

I end with a question: Is democracy equivalent to morality to you, as an American?