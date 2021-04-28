Online-only letter to the editor: Transgender athletes should not compete

Craig Telfer was a good high school track athlete and received a track scholarship to Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, New Hampshire, a D2 sports level school. During his freshman and sophomore years, he ranked 200th and 390th respectively, within D2, in the 400 meter hurdles, his specialty. Craig transitioned to a woman, becoming Cece, and spent one year away from track taking female hormones, then switched to the school’s women’s track team.

In the track year just ended, Telfer won the women’s national D2 55 meter hurdles and had the best time in the 55 meter dash in D2 for the 2021 year. Telfer is also one of the fastest women sprinters in any division this year.

Andraya Yearwood is a junior at Cromwell High School in New Haven, Connecticut. This year she placed second behind Terry Miller in the women’s 55 meter dash. Both Yearwood and Miller are male to female transgenders. The same two placed one-two in the state championship 100 meter dash as well. In the state of Connecticut there are no testosterone level requirements “proving” you are a woman or a man. Basically, you simply say you are now a woman and that enables you to compete as one.