 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online-only letter to the editor: Trapping bill limits wildlife management
0 comments

Online-only letter to the editor: Trapping bill limits wildlife management

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are writing to voice our strong opposition to House Bill 367, which codifies trapping into Montana's Constitution and defines methods of hunting as the "primary" wildlife management tool. We are owners of Montana guide companies and include biologists, ecologists and hunters.

HB 367 is a poor choice for wildlife, safe recreation, agriculture, ranching and tourism.

This bill limits ways to manage wildlife issues by falsely assuming that hunting and trapping are best management and conservation practices without any biological justification. Hunting hasn’t been effective for managing chronic wasting disease. Hunting and trapping are inappropriate for dealing with wildlife/human interaction issues, which need targeted methods involving with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Trapping is indiscriminate and inhumane, causing unnecessary suffering to wildlife (and dogs) that remain injured in traps until they are dispatched or die. In 2018, this bill was voted down by the Montana House of Representatives. Thousands of Montanans voiced their opposition and helped defeat that effort. Why would we codify such an unpopular and unnecessary activity in our state Constitution?

HB 367 is a terrible idea. Please contact your senator and/or comment online.

Cara McGary,

Gardiner, 

on behalf of: 

In Our Nature Guiding Services,

Yellowstone Wild,

Walking Shadow Ecology,

Safari Yellowstone,

Yellowstone Llamas,

Lamar Valley Touring,

Yellowstone Insight

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News