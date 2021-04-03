Online-only letter to the editor: Trump still has sizable voting bloc

Our nation is in great peril. We brought this peril upon ourselves when we elected Donald Trump to the presidency.

We elected Trump and now we are living with the consequences. The peril resides with the millions who are still following narcissistic Trump. Trump has a serious voting power-bloc to be reckoned with.

Let's look at one important problem. That is immigration. Fox News, especially, is ramping up attitudes of anger with the Biden administration on the immigration situation. This will take time, but President Biden's empathy, good sense, and honest leadership will ultimately prevail and restore proper immigration standards and functioning.

Our democratic system of government presently has a Republican party in shambles. Our nations problem is nonpartisan. We need two strong political parties. Right now it's important that the reasonably well-functioning Democratic Party continue leading our nation for the next few years while the Republican Party is rebuilding sensibly.