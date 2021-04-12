Online-only letter to the editor: Twenty-first century’s national rough treatment

“As in nature, as in art, so in grace; it is rough treatment that gives souls, as well as stones, their lustre. The more the diamond is cut the brighter it sparkles; and it seems hard dealing, there God has no end in view but to perfect his people.” — Thomas Guthrie (1803-1873), Scottish theologian and philanthropist.

I wish to present a thought to ponder — as to if our country’s ethos can gain luster from its trials and tribulations, as according to Guthrie, it might for individual souls.

The 21st century has been a time of hard dealings for the United States. Since 2000 we’ve had a disputed election, 9/11, the Iraq war with state-sponsored torture, the Great Recession, perpetual mass shootings, increasing racial strife, increasing climate disasters and the turbulent Trump years with a pandemic killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and a first-ever insurrection of our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Perhaps what’s below lends our key:

“How shall we learn to know ourselves? By reflection? Never; but through action. Strive to do thy duty; then shalt thou know what is in thee.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Thoughts?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

