Online-only letter to the editor: United States must be 100% renewable by 2040

Most of us are guilty of not considering how much energy we’re consuming — which is a problem. Coastal cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, New York will be facing catastrophic and irremediable weather and topography changes if we don’t promptly make green energy changes.

As a 21-year-old, I often think about this issue. What will the world look like in two or three decades (when I’m 40-50), if we don’t solve climate change?

As some may know, I come from an “oil-loving” family. My grandmother owned a small petroleum company in the states of Alaska and North Dakota, so I grew up around the consumerism mentality. Her, my sister and I would travel the country once or sometimes several times a week on business ventures — via plane.

The solution to climate change isn’t to do something radical, like banning planes. But it does require monopolizing the gas-powered market and thus moving towards electricity. I applaud problem-solvers like Elon Musk and Tom Steyer for thinking about the future and creating green-energy solutions.