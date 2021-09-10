Online-only letter to the editor: United States must be 100% renewable by 2040

Most of us are guilty of not considering how much energy we’re consuming — which is a problem. Coastal cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, New York will be facing catastrophic and irremediable weather and topography changes if we don’t promptly make green energy changes.
As a 21-year-old, I often think about this issue. What will the world look like in two or three decades (when I’m 40-50), if we don’t solve climate change?
As some may know, I come from an “oil-loving” family. My grandmother owned a small petroleum company in the states of Alaska and North Dakota, so I grew up around the consumerism mentality. Her, my sister and I would travel the country once or sometimes several times a week on business ventures — via plane.
The solution to climate change isn’t to do something radical, like banning planes. But it does require monopolizing the gas-powered market and thus moving towards electricity. I applaud problem-solvers like Elon Musk and Tom Steyer for thinking about the future and creating green-energy solutions.
I believe we can still have the luxuries we currently enjoy: planes, cars, boats — as long as they’re electric. I do, in fact, acknowledge that electric versions are perhaps more expensive, thus it’s also imperative that we incentivize affordability in the production and sale of these. There really is no choice if we want to live in an inhabitable world, where climate change isn’t ravaging environments and destroying people’s lives.