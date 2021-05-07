Online-only letter to the editor: Urge regents to resist campus carry bill

By now, most Montanans are aware of the gun bill (House Bill 102) making “guns everywhere,” legal. This bill makes everyone unsafe — students, teachers and the general public. Guns in the hands of every person in every place is dangerous. How many mass shootings, suicides, murders and accidental deaths will be tied back to this law?

I’m a strong supporter of gun rights, and see no problem with reasonable gun laws. Many laws regulate our society for the common good. No reasonable person objects to seat belt and helmet laws, or prohibiting guns in airports, so why more guns in colleges and in public buildings?

Safety is not about everyone carrying a gun, waiting for a shootout — it should be more about responsible gun laws, mental health services and the like.