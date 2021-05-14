Online-only letter to the editor: Use of conspiracy well established

Yesterday an old friend from my Montana hometown sent me a direct message with a conspiracy video attached. The video was not of any reliable news source but did cite numbers (which seemed wildly wrong) and the name of the Los Angeles Times.

“Conspiracy Narratives in Russian Politics: from Stalin to Putin” by Chaim Shinar (an academic paper available online) indicates in the March 2008 Russian elections Putin spread word that foreigners were attacking the election. Putin also lied, saying that the United States directly prevented European election monitoring to Russia. Conspiracy usage in the populist rhetoric of authoritarian and fascist regimes is logical due to the powerful ability of conspiracy theory to express fears and, thus, foster the gathering of "the people." The strengthening of national consciousness and solidarity is achieved (through conspiracy use) by creating external threats, and by silencing internal criticism.

If the connection to the Trump Republican wing and modern day Russia are not firmly established in your mind by now, that’s unfortunate. So let’s not be played as fools. The ability to discount wild conspiracy theories from true threats to our nation must be nurtured within each of us.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

