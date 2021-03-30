Online-only letter to the editor: Vaccination requirements nothing like voter ID requirements

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will no doubt be at the forefront to counter any attempt to enact legislation requiring proof of vaccination prior to participation in public events. Never mind what the public health officials say or the fact that more than a half-million people have died due to this type of cavalier attitude. This is all about personal rights!

It has absolutely nothing to do with the needs of the people.

This is nothing like requiring voter ID and whatever voter suppression techniques it so closely resembles. It’s completely different. Not even close. Doesn’t even seem to resemble a plan that deliberately selects one segment of society. Nope, not at all.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

