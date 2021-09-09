Online-only letter to the editor: VanFossen ideally suited to city council

It isn’t often that voters are given the opportunity to choose a candidate with a background ideally suited to sitting on Missoula City Council. This year we do: Jane VanFossen for Ward 1.

The center of the universe in government is budgeting our tax dollars. Jane’s education (MBA financial management) and career as a data analyst make her uniquely qualified to represent taxpayers in the current environment of rapidly shifting priorities downtown.

I don’t know another individual who has deconstructed the city’s budget and understands every element and how each ties to the others. If you think it is time for fiscal responsibility with an eye toward how that can be achieved, then please vote for Jane. This is our chance to make a positive choice for transparency and accountability. We’ll all learn something if she is representing us!