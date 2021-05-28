Online-only letter to the editor: Violence in hearts

Donald Trump mimic, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said yesterday that Americans have an “obligation” to take up arms against Silicon Valley executives who de-platform "conservatives." We witnessed the common Trump followers in violent behavior on the Jan. 6 storming of the nation’s seat of representative government.

And we all see by the right’s over-reaction to Black Lives Matters protests last summer after a violent police murder of a Minneapolis black man, in primarily property damage, and what effect that perceived violence has to the right. Last summer is burnt into the psyche on the right. Is it being used as justification for all subsequent and future threatening and violent behavior on the right? “It must be investigated like Jan. 6,” although protests are hardly the same as a violent insurrection against our nation.