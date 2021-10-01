Online only letter to the editor: Voice your opinion on rising costs of insurance

The contentious topic of climate change was in the news again and I can hardly wait to see the outcome.

Evidently the insurance companies are getting tired of paying for the cost of repeated flooding as a result of rising seas and warming weather caused storms. The feds are also tired of absorbing the increasing costs of repeated lowland floods.

Those National Guard mobilizations and FEMA operations don’t come cheap you know.

Surprisingly, the people that live in areas that don’t have any risk of flooding are reluctant to pay more for their insurance or taxes so that the luxury homes on the coast or scenic rivers can have affordable rates.

Even more surprising, the Senators and Representatives are under the thumbs of the wealthy people that own the houses on the beaches and donate to their campaigns.

Do you want to pay for the insurance for those mansions to get rebuilt, over, and over, and over?

Call or write your Senators and Representative and voice your opinion.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

