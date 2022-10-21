Online only letter to the editor: Vote no to LR-131

FACTS:

• Of the women who know they are pregnant and wish to have the child, ten to 25 percent of those pregnancies will end in miscarriage. At age 40 the miscarriage risk is 40 percent; at age 45 the risk is 80 percent. Most miscarriages occur because the fetus is not developing normally. (National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, March of Dimes, Mayo Clinic)

• About 1 pregnancy in 100 during the last half of pregnancy will spontaneously end in stillbirth (about 24,000 annually in the United States). (CDC National Vital Statistics Report)

• There are federal protections already in place for prematurely born infants (18 U.S. Code § 1841 - Protection of Unborn Children). And Montana Code Annotated includes 50-20-108: ”Protection of premature infants born alive. (1) A person commits an offense if the person purposely, knowingly, or negligently causes the death of a premature infant born alive, if the infant is viable.”

In the face of these facts and existing legal protections for prematurely born infants, what did Montana’s legislature do? It drafted the ill-conceived Legislative Referendum 131 and placed it on the Nov. 8. LR-131 compels futile and painful medical interventions for stillborn infants who may have a heart beat or other brief sign of life. Some of these life sustaining measures are doomed to fail and even if successful may result in a less than optimal outcome such as a brain dead child. Furthermore, LR-131 threatens health care providers with up to twenty years of prison and financial penalties if they fail to satisfy a politician’s expectations of “not trying hard enough” when the tiny infant doesn’t survive. LR-131 provides no compassion for or consideration of the grieving parents’ preferences: they may wish to hold their cherished baby, perhaps name it and baptize it instead of watching it get whisked away for fruitless interventions.

Montana voters need to allow medical providers to administer effective and medically indicated care to all of our citizens. Montana voters need to vote NO to LR-131.

Elizabeth Oleson,

Missoula