Online-only letter to the editor: Voters should have say in nuclear energy

Montanans deserve to have a say in our energy future. House Bill 273 would overturn Initiative 80 and eliminate the public’s right to vote on a new nuclear facility in the state.

Currently, we enjoy the right to have a say because of a voter-passed initiative that has stood since 1978 and was passed by 65% of the voters. The initiative does not ban nuclear energy in Montana; rather, it sets stringent safety and liability requirements. And, more importantly, it gives us, the voters of Montana, the right to decide.