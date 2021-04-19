Online-only letter to the editor: Voters should have say in nuclear energy

Montanans deserve to have a say in our energy future. House Bill 273 would overturn Initiative 80 and eliminate the public’s right to vote on a new nuclear facility in the state.
Currently, we enjoy the right to have a say because of a voter-passed initiative that has stood since 1978 and was passed by 65% of the voters. The initiative does not ban nuclear energy in Montana; rather, it sets stringent safety and liability requirements. And, more importantly, it gives us, the voters of Montana, the right to decide.
There are real issues with small modular nuclear reactors and the radioactive waste they produce. We should support the Senate SJ 3 which would allow an interim committee to study this issue, and then bring this back to the legislature, and the people of Montana, when we have more evidence. That sure seems like a prudent way to treat the voters of Montana, by honoring our past vote, and providing enough evidence for further action.