Online-only letter to the editor: Watch out for junk insurance plans

Though our ongoing pandemic recovery is progressing with nearly 50% of Montanans fully vaccinated, the last 16 months have exposed gaps in our health care system. At the forefront are issues in our health insurance industry, especially when it came to the expansion of short-term, limited-duration insurance plans (STLDIs), also known as “junk plans.”

Before the pandemic, the Trump administration took action that allowed STDLI junk plans to proliferate. They not only expanded the time plans could be utilized, from less than a year to three years, but encouraged the public to adopt them as an “affordable” coverage option. During the pandemic, many that lost their employer-sponsored insurance turned to these bare-bones plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions, covered services under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or preventive services.

The affordability of these junk insurance plans on the front end is what makes them appealing for Americans across the country. But for the 150,000+ Montanans that suffer from a pre-existing condition, these plans can be of much lower quality than they appear and result in higher out-of-pocket costs.