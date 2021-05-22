Online-only letter to the editor: Wealthy want tax breaks, don't pay taxes

For years now I’ve used the reply, “It costs money to live in this great country we have!” whenever someone would complain about taxes. The potholes don’t get fixed, roads don’t get plowed, fires don’t get fought, schools built and so on without taxes.

The corporations that trade internationally and expect the right do so in the air and on the sea are guaranteed that privilege by the taxes paid by Americans. The technology that we use every day, developed by scientists funded through grants to universities, are paid by taxes.

Guess who pays taxes? The little people! The wealthy people don’t pay taxes. Neither do the corporations. They claim they do, but actually they pay accountants and lobbyists to keep them from paying taxes.

They want the benefit of calling the government to bail them out when a forest fire threatens their facility they built with a property tax exemption. They want the Marines to rescue them from the latest dictator having a tantrum because they were avoiding U.S. tax laws.

They want the volunteer fire department to save their fancy house in the forest that they use for hunting season.

They want another tax break.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

