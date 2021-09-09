 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: What is difference between mask, other mandates?
Online-only letter to the editor: What is difference between mask, other mandates?

For the vaccine/mask refusers: 

If you want to drive and own a vehicle, the state mandates that you take a written test, take a vision test and might mandate that you take a driving test. It will also mandate that you must be a certain age.

The state will also mandate that you carry insurance on your vehicle and that it is in good working order. The state also mandates that you buy license plates and that you must buy a vehicle sticker every year.

If you want to hunt or fish, the state mandates when and where you can do this. It also mandates that you buy a license to do it.

The state mandates that you cannot smoke indoors.

You willingly do all of these things but if the state mandates that you and your children wear a mask indoors or mandates vaccinations in order to protect everyone's health, this suddenly becomes an attack on your rights.

Please explain the difference.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

