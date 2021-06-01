Online-only letter to the editor: What really is 'owning the libs' behavior?

Yesterday in a Montana newspaper comment section concerning the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots (massacre), someone put a gif of a black man laughing. This seemed very inappropriate, and I intuitively recognized “owning the libs” as a behavior once again.

As a problem solver, one must diagnose the root of the problem at hand. There's a book of quotes from the late 1800s to use to try and find the same past phenomenon. Perusing it, I came to "contempt," and it appears to apply.

Sydney Smith (1771-1845), an English wit, writer and Anglican cleric, said that contempt is based upon one’s discovery of another's imperfections, and hating them for their faults. Clearly those on the right, based on their limited sources of information they trust to use, see faults on the left contemptuously, and “owning the libs” is their response. But Smith went on with advice to say, ”we may be clear-sighted without being malevolent, and to learn caution, not to gratify satire.”

Clearly contempt is not only on the right these days. The fact being — it’s an epidemic across America. And the lesson for learning is available for all.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0