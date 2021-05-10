 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online-only letter to the editor: What’s wrong with the Arizona recount?
0 comments

Online-only letter to the editor: What’s wrong with the Arizona recount?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a Democrat, I certainly have no fear of a recount of the vote in Arizona, as there is certainly no possibility of it panning out. As a Republican named Lincoln (he wouldn’t be one today) said, “You can say the dog’s tail is a leg but you can’t say the dog has five legs, because one’s a tail, no matter what you call it.”

Republicans know that their only recognizable policy of tax cuts to the rich are widely unpopular. Their base is shrinking yearly, and even now they realize they can’t win in a fair election. What this party is putting into play now in this nonsensical display in Arizona is a dress rehearsal for what they intend to do in future elections to contest every vote to avoid democratic elections and win as a minority group. They cannot seem to moderate in any way from the far, far right position they hold. They would rather do any trick they can come up, if it can pass as legal, ethics be damned.

Dogs don’t have five legs, and Republicans would rather cheat and win than to work hard, not cheat and win.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News