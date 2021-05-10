Online-only letter to the editor: What’s wrong with the Arizona recount?

As a Democrat, I certainly have no fear of a recount of the vote in Arizona, as there is certainly no possibility of it panning out. As a Republican named Lincoln (he wouldn’t be one today) said, “You can say the dog’s tail is a leg but you can’t say the dog has five legs, because one’s a tail, no matter what you call it.”

Republicans know that their only recognizable policy of tax cuts to the rich are widely unpopular. Their base is shrinking yearly, and even now they realize they can’t win in a fair election. What this party is putting into play now in this nonsensical display in Arizona is a dress rehearsal for what they intend to do in future elections to contest every vote to avoid democratic elections and win as a minority group. They cannot seem to moderate in any way from the far, far right position they hold. They would rather do any trick they can come up, if it can pass as legal, ethics be damned.