Online-only letter to the editor: Where is communist threat to America?
Online-only letter to the editor: Where is communist threat to America?

"Maryland" Matt Rosendale is at it again. Distracting from his insurrection-supporting actions by screaming about the lefty commies!

I recently had a conversation with a believer in that lunacy and challenged him to name one current communist country. China! That’s what the immediate response was.

I reminded him that China has an economy that rivals ours. The people have access to a huge variety of consumer goods and many of the fastest-growing and largest cities in the world are there. Millionaires and billionaires do not exist in communist countries.

Perhaps U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who worked in China for Gov. Greg Gianforte making a ton of money for both, could explain that to the “sheeple” who are so afraid of the “Red Scare.”

I’m not advocating for China or communism, I’m saying it’s easier to catch Donald Trump studying the Bible than it is to find a communist country that threatens America today.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

