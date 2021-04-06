 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online-only letter to the editor: Where was governor's 'personal responsibility'?
0 comments

Online-only letter to the editor: Where was governor's 'personal responsibility'?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I see in today's paper that our governor has COVID-19. Small wonder, since he ended the common-sense attempts to combat the disease put in place by former Governor Bullock which, had he left them in place, might have protected him from the disease.

Where was his personal responsibility, that he preaches, since he has been seen in public many, many times without a mask? He brought it on himself. What is sad is how many people he doubtlessly exposed to the disease who will catch it, and some of whom may well die, as a result of his irresponsible actions.

We accept many controls over our personal freedoms, such as no smoking in a theater or restaurant, or not allowing minors to purchase alcohol, to just name a few. It is a shame that the governor's actions, and lack of personal responsibility, may indeed harm others.

Alan Brown,

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News