Online-only letter to the editor: Why have traffic signs at all?

Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte:

This is to follow-up on concerned Missoulian John Cummings' letter to the editor regarding the removing of the "chains required" signs on the passes because drivers should be allowed the freedom to chain (mask) up.

When you remove those, signs please have them remove all the stop signs, one way signs and the like because there could be other thoughtless and uninformed people who want to do otherwise.

Thank you,

A former Missoulian here visiting family and disappointed in a governor who doesn't appear to understand what being a leader means.

P.S. Come on, governor; you have your most intelligent citizens, the intelligent medical providers and science that will support your decision to do what is right for everyone. Whether the unvaxxed know it or not.

Tom Tabor,

Ewa Beach, Hawaii

