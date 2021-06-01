Online-only letter to the editor: Wild and Scenic Rivers ensure experiences for future generations

For over a decade, I have run a small nonprofit in Bozeman that provides opportunities for self-discovery, growth, learning and adventure for young people through whitewater kayaking experiences. For a program focusing on youth whitewater kayaking programs, we often discuss the reality that it is not really about the kayaking.

Kayaks are simply the vehicles we use to teach young people about clear communication, trust, meeting challenges and their relationship to our environment. Montana’s free-flowing rivers are our indispensable classrooms.

As such, I was excited when Senator Tester introduced the Montana Headwaters Security Act last summer making real the possibility of seeing over 300 miles of Montana rivers gain Wild and Scenic designation by incorporating 17 new river sections into the national system. This includes rivers like the Upper Gallatin, Upper Madison, and Upper Yellowstone. This prestigious designation would help maintain the pristine and unique characteristics of these rivers.

I encourage U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Steve Daines, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to reintroduce the MHLA in this legislative session.