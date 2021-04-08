 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online-only letter to the editor: Will Rep. Tschida accept outcome of next election?
0 comments

Online-only letter to the editor: Will Rep. Tschida accept outcome of next election?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Does Rep. Brad Tschida not know he won his last election?

Usually winners don't contest the outcome or question the validity of the voting process. Not with this guy!

I wonder if he'll accept the outcome of the next election when he runs for state Senate. Maybe he should spend more time helping to do good things for Montana instead of undermining the trust of voters. Perhaps this is his way of joining with his fellow Republicans nationwide who are pushing voter suppression.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News