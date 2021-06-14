Online-only letter to the editor: Willful ignorance is a curable affliction

Willful ignorance is a curable affliction. I learned that lesson the hard way! My costly mistakes were the results of decisions made before learning all the facts about something.

I was delighted to learn about the final demise of the Keystone XL Pipeline. I have been fighting against the KXL since 2014, but before that I was totally ignorant about tar sands and its extra baggage of extensive and destructive issues concomitant to the open-pit mining, the extraction of bitumen from the tar sands and the preparation of it for transport via truck, rail and pipeline.

Then I read, “Tar Sands and the Future of a Continent,” by Andrew Nikiforuk. Nasty doesn’t begin to describe the heavy crude excreted into the Pipeline at 1,000 psi. (I also have other corroborating data.)

It was discombobulating to see and hear U.S. Sen. Tester lamenting the loss of the KXL. He and two conservative congressmen had received letters from me explaining how the negative features of the KXL vastly outweighed anything positive. I also sent each a copy of “Tar Sands.”