Online-only letter to the editor: Winterer is the one you want on your team

When our oldest daughter was born, we asked Sheena and her husband to be her godparents (she is now an adult voting in her first election!). No better people to inspire a strong work ethic, moral character, reaching for audacious goals, honoring commitments, sharing adventures and providing firm but loving advice along the way. Sheena is the top of emergency contacts for my three kids, as she is the person you want to step in with a cool, level head to take action in an emergency. When the kids were young and misbehaving, we would ask, “Would you act like this in front of Sheena?” To this day the response is some version of, “You don’t mess with Sheena.”