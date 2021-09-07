Online-only letter to the editor: Winterer is the one you want on your team

I support Sheena Winterer for Ward 1 Missoula City Council.
I met Sheena 25 years ago when I showed up on her Defoe Street front porch after spending the winter working in Glacier. I moved to Missoula with everything I owned in the back of my car to wait tables at the Old Town Café between field seasons. Sheena had recently bought her first house on the Northside and was renting three bedrooms to cover the mortgage as she poured blood, sweat and tears into fixing up that old classic.
We were young and navigating life as adults for the first time, and I was immediately inspired by her tremendous work ethic and financial goals. I was working and living paycheck to paycheck, but Sheena had a plan that stretched into the future. She was just starting her career in real estate in a temp position as an assistant and with the purchase of that house on Defoe.
Today she owns a local community-based business with 43 real estate agents which gives a portion of every sale to local charities to support a stronger Missoula community, but back in the '90s she was inspiring our friend group to begin thinking about debt, savings, retirement, investments. Sheena always had a personal plan, but she simultaneously worked to lead, inspire and build up those around her.
I worked with Sheena when I purchased my first house as a young single woman 20+ years ago and again when my husband and I started a family and transitioned into our current home.
When our oldest daughter was born, we asked Sheena and her husband to be her godparents (she is now an adult voting in her first election!). No better people to inspire a strong work ethic, moral character, reaching for audacious goals, honoring commitments, sharing adventures and providing firm but loving advice along the way. Sheena is the top of emergency contacts for my three kids, as she is the person you want to step in with a cool, level head to take action in an emergency. When the kids were young and misbehaving, we would ask, “Would you act like this in front of Sheena?” To this day the response is some version of, “You don’t mess with Sheena.”
Sheena is exactly who I always want on my team through life’s ups and down. She takes accountability for her actions and demands the same of those around her (just ask my kids).
Missoulians would be lucky to have her on the city council team helping to plan and move forward Missoula’s future with her inherent knack for financial scrutiny and responsible spending, experience and ideas well honed to address the housing crisis, and an unwavering strong moral compass and commitment to social justice and human rights.
Julie Fogarty,
Missoula