Online-only letter to the editor: Wrong for police to use tactics on children

Garret Morrill’s response (letter, July 22) must have misunderstood my letter (July 21), in which I congratulated the state of Illinois for passing a law forbidding police interrogators to lie when they interview juvenile suspects.

Lying is one of many “psychological tactics” used by police to obtain compliance, including isolating children in blank rooms, offering them donuts, forging false friendships with them, flaunting an authoritarian stance and taking advantage of intimidating camera angles. He’s quite right these “tools” extract confessions. But Morrill misses the point of my letter.

We’re talking about children here. Perhaps some adults are mature enough to insist on “having a lawyer present, being smart, and staying respectful,” but even grownups seldom are alert enough to do this. But tricking children? Come on, Mr. Morrill. Get real.