Online-only letter to the editor:
Online-only letter to the editor:

I just read the “guest column” by Chris Hyslop and Deena Mansour about Montana and Afghanistan. Left out was the “elephant in the room”: incompetence by Joe Biden and his administration in evacuating thousands of American citizens and deserving Afghans, which has greatly added to the angst and misery of a huge number of Afghans and many still-stranded Americans. He then mentions U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, who, as far as I know, has been mute concerning the totally bungled evacuation in Afghanistan.

Bruce Fuglei,

Missoula

