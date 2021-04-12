Online-only letter to the editor

Nukes, anyone? Richland/Grant County Public Utility District in eastern Washington will build a 80-megawatt nuclear reactor at Handford, Wash. Missoula is about 250 miles east of the facility as the wind blows.

Meanwhile, Republicans want Montana in the Nuclear Club. Rep. Derek Skees sponsored House Bill 273 and it will soon be taken up by the Senate. Republicans want to repeal the 40-year-old nuclear vote initiative. They believe the voters will stop their nuclear plans. If Initiative 80 stays in place, voters might vote down replacing the coal-fired plant at Colstrip with nuclear power plants.

HB 273 has a “blind repeal” in it that doesn’t spell out the words of Section 75-20-1201: “Therefore, the people of Montana reserve to themselves the exclusive right to determine whether major nuclear facilities are built and operated in the state.”

Carole Mackin,

Helena

