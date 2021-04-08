Online-only letter to the editor:

Generating nuclear power is a large commitment by Montana citizens, since there is no permanent storage for nuclear waste. Radioactive waste from nuclear power plants will be stored on site in Montana.

Initiative 80 gives Montanans the right to vote on nuclear power generation in Montana. House Bill 273 eliminates I-80 and lets the legislature decide if Montana should have nuclear power. Contact your state senator now and tell them to vote "no" on HB 273.

During discussions on HB 273, recycling waste from nuclear reactors was proposed as a method of nuclear waste management. The recycling/reprocessing of nuclear waste has not been done since the 1970s in the U.S. because it can lead to nuclear proliferation (the building of dirty bombs by terrorists) and it is expensive. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is responsible for the reprocessing and storage of radioactive material. See the link at www.nrc.gov/materials/reprocessing.html.