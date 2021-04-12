Online-only letter to the editor:

We are writing to voice our strong opposition to House Bill 367, which codifies trapping into Montana's Constitution and defines methods of hunting as the "primary" wildlife management tool. We are owners of Montana guide companies and include biologists, ecologists and hunters.

HB 367 is a poor choice for wildlife, safe recreation, agriculture, ranching and tourism.

This bill limits ways to manage wildlife issues by falsely assuming that hunting and trapping are best management and conservation practices without any biological justification. Hunting hasn’t been effective for managing chronic wasting disease. Hunting and trapping are inappropriate for dealing with wildlife/human interaction issues, which need targeted methods involving with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.