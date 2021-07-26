Online opinion: Newspaper clippings highlight gap in equal rights for women

I found some yellowed clippings behind furniture recently and wanted to share parts of them to highlight how the role of women in society has changed.

The first articles are from “The Butte Daily Post,” May 26, 1949, titled “Leaves from an American Notebook,” by Hal Boyle. A “sweet young thing” had come into Hal's office, saying that it is hard for women to begin a career and that men hold the big jobs. (That, of course, was true in this time period, and even for years later.) Hal counters, saying, “Men work, women spend.” (A typical stereotype for women of the time.)

Next, this woman asked if there was any way she could avoid “sex in business.” He said, “no, not for another 30 years” (!), and then advised her that she would be happier married than working. As women used to say, “We've come a long way, baby!”