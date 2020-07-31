Only democratic cities on Trump's radar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am 75 year young, however, I need to live for another 20 or 30 years. Why? At this time, the classified files from the Trump administration should be unsealed.

I will be very curious to read the files concerning the six or more Democratic cities that Trump has deemed necessary to invade with federal troops.

My suspicions about these invasions go back to the Richard Nixon administration of the sixties. Back in the days of Beatniks and free love. Then all of a sudden we had protest rallies against the government and the Vietnam War.

These protests just seemed to swell up like mushrooms from the "love children". When the Nixon papers were declassified, we found out about the role the president had played in this movement. The Nixon administration in all its paranoia had come up with a plan to infiltrate these mellow youth groups.

Mostly young, intelligent college students were chosen for this government infiltration project. They were payed well and given immunity against punishment. They had nothing to lose during these protests.

I can not but wonder if Trump does not have a similar agenda. It is most interesting that only Democratic cities are on his radar.

It is interesting now that history tends to repeat itself.