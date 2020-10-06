 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Only Graybill knows the facts and has a plan

Only Graybill knows the facts and has a plan

{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, regional human trafficking task forces, non-profit organizations fighting human trafficking, and members of the Montana Beer & Wine Distributors Association interviewed the candidates for Montana Attorney General. We focused on their commitment to fighting human trafficking in Montana.

Only one candidate came equipped with research on how to effectively prosecute traffickers and help victims. That candidate was Raph Graybill. He understood the need for Montana to take stronger steps in protecting vulnerable populations, building resources for victim services, prosecuting buyers, and going after those profiting from modern day slavery.

Raph knew the facts about human trafficking and came to the interview with a plan to stop it. His opponent, Austin Knudsen, only knew myths about human trafficking and did not propose a single logical idea to address this egregious crime in our state. I've since learned Knudsen has also proposed defunding the budget of state law enforcement, like the Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation, which would be a disaster for fighting trafficking in Montana.

The stark difference between the two candidates in their knowledge of the law and the position of the AG was night and day. Please join me in supporting Raph Graybill for Attorney General.

Penny Ronning, Co-Founder/Co-Chair, Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News