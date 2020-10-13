 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Only one PSC candidate is qualified

Only one PSC candidate is qualified

{{featured_button_text}}

Let's be clear: One candidate for the PSC is both highly qualified and experienced in the issues, while the one you just promoted is not, has a history of weird wanderings into private rights vs. public good but you feel may be the best person to charm other ill-suited public servants into being nice to each other and the state. Sounds much like electing a failed businessman to run an economy being gutted by greed because most of his friends are greedy, and may listen, and reform. 

Lance Schelvan,

Missoula

  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News