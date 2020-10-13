Only one PSC candidate is qualified

Let's be clear: One candidate for the PSC is both highly qualified and experienced in the issues, while the one you just promoted is not, has a history of weird wanderings into private rights vs. public good but you feel may be the best person to charm other ill-suited public servants into being nice to each other and the state. Sounds much like electing a failed businessman to run an economy being gutted by greed because most of his friends are greedy, and may listen, and reform.