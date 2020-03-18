Only toilet paper should be flushed

In the wake of the concern of “the virus” and the hoarding of toilet paper, we need to give some thought to our city sanitation systems. Hopefully, our garbage will continue to be picked up.

However, my big concern is about the toilets, pipes and sewage plant. We must only, only, only flush toilet paper down the toilet. We must not flush tissue paper, napkins, paper towels or wipes. These paper products do not break down in the pipes like toilet paper does. Thus, our systems could “back-up” into the bathroom. We must not plug up the pipes.

Persons will need to place these “other paper products” into a seal-able plastic bag and throw this into the garbage can. These bags will fit right in with the diapers.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

