Only way out for Daines is to tell the truth

Like many Montanans, I was horrified as I watched the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. First and foremost, I was relieved that Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Matt Rosendale were not hurt in the riot.
I am a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, I am proud of my party and the good they have achieved for working people. But our political opponents are not our enemies.
Conservatives and liberals alike, we all share this great country, the gifts we inherit and the legacy we leave behind. We all bear some responsibility in lowering the rhetoric and knitting our communities back together. That responsibility begins with telling the truth about what happened on Nov. 3, 2020.
By backing the effort to challenge the election results without evidence our Sen. Daines has put himself in an untenable position.
If he in fact believes that the election was stolen and that democracy was subverted, as some of his colleagues espouse, then he needs to provide evidence. If he believes the expressed will of the voters was stolen, he has a responsibility to say so, to wholeheartedly champion that position and to fight to restore it. To do otherwise under these circumstances would make him a coward.
However, if he does not actually believe that the election was stolen, but that the outcome was decided fairly and accurately and that Joe Biden is the rightful elected president, then he has a responsibility to boldly and clearly say it. To do otherwise would make him a liar.
To be clear, I don’t believe the election was stolen, and I don’t think Sen. Daines does, either. President Trump and his allies tried multiple times and in several states to challenge the results of the election. There are plenty of courts in this country, some more liberal and some more conservative. If there was merit to Trump's allegations, they would have gained some degree of legal traction. The fact is they did not; challenges were dismissed and the votes were certified at the local, state and federal level. Democracy worked.
As it stands, Sen. Daines is trying to appease both sides of his party, and has put himself in an untenable position. He is either a coward or a liar. The only way out is to tell the truth, to do so unequivocally, and to do it now. Either way, I will be waiting for his response.
Denver Henderson,
Missoula