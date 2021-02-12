Only way out for Daines is to tell the truth

Like many Montanans, I was horrified as I watched the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. First and foremost, I was relieved that Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Matt Rosendale were not hurt in the riot.

I am a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, I am proud of my party and the good they have achieved for working people. But our political opponents are not our enemies.

Conservatives and liberals alike, we all share this great country, the gifts we inherit and the legacy we leave behind. We all bear some responsibility in lowering the rhetoric and knitting our communities back together. That responsibility begins with telling the truth about what happened on Nov. 3, 2020.

By backing the effort to challenge the election results without evidence our Sen. Daines has put himself in an untenable position.

If he in fact believes that the election was stolen and that democracy was subverted, as some of his colleagues espouse, then he needs to provide evidence. If he believes the expressed will of the voters was stolen, he has a responsibility to say so, to wholeheartedly champion that position and to fight to restore it. To do otherwise under these circumstances would make him a coward.