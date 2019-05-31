This is currently a free country. We are allowed to keep and bear arms, but not forced to. We are allowed to attend, or not attend, the church of our choice. We are each allowed to have our own belief system.
Likewise, women are allowed to bear children, but should not be forced to. Each woman, based upon her beliefs, should be able to choose when life begins for a group of cells that will be taking her body hostage for nine months. She may welcome this hostage-taking, or not, but no legislator, governor, judge or minister should be forcing her to bow to their personal religious beliefs.
While major religions agree on the sanctity of life, they do not agree on when life begins: at birth, at viability, at first breath, at conception? Therefore, no one religious group should write their tenant of when life begins into law. And just because we don’t all agree on when life begins does not make us criminals. The dictates of one religion should not override the beliefs, decisions and actions of individuals in a free society.
On Memorial Day we honor those who died defending our freedom. Now a group of self-righteous religious zealots is trying to erode those hard-won freedoms. This is not acceptable. This should not be tolerated.
Lorena Hillis,
Missoula