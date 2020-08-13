Open letter to Senator Daines and Sheriff Harrington

Regarding the frequent TV ad narrated by Sheriff Harrington and approved by Senator Daines, I am sending Governor Bullock money for his campaign, so I am part of the liberal mob according to both of you.
I have spent more than 35 years as a professional, working for a major high tech company in the area of management development and then, as a credentialed executive coach through the International Coaching Federation.
As an executive coach, I had a wonderful client who was a police chief of a city the size of Billings and for whom I had the greatest respect because of his rational, balanced approach to resolving problems. I do not support defunding the police. But you repeatedly make the allegation that only the “liberal mob” is supporting Governor Bullock and this mob supports defunding the police.
How unfortunate that both of you make ridiculous allegations. The allegations are NOT based on factual information and are worse than misleading; the allegations are simply a way to demonize those who do not support Daines.
Additionally, for your information, Senator Daines, the Lincoln Project is funding many of the ads supporting Governor Bullock.
Mary Monroe,
Florence
