Hello: I read the (Jan. 21) story about those anti-Semitic messages sent to University of Montana people. I've read about other anti-Semitic events in Montana over the past few years. I think most of those hateful people are really sad, lonely, loser-sort of men who just need therapy, or prison terms, or jobs or wives or girlfriends, but they don't know how ignorant, angry and violent they are, so they just target someone, something.
And with Trump Inc. in the similar business, then they know that they'll have supporters. What they don't realize is that this kind of madness, this kind of starting-fires-and-then-running behavior gets people killed; and I mean not just a few people, but possibly hundreds and thousands.
I've lived around Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, etc., and it seems that nice, polite, open-minded people are just that, while bigots, racists, violent, backward, ignorant people are also just that. What's important, though, is for the former to win, to be the majority. Otherwise, the "evil" will spread and those sitting on the sidelines will be engulfed by the flames, will be used by the "dark" ones for walls, barricades, defenses.
Which side of this very-real situation are you on? No one will be excused.
Ross Stenseth,
Missoula