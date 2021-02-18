Senator Stan Stephens and Representative Jack Ramirez outmaneuvered Democrats when the Dems tried to close the Open Primary in the 1985 legislature. The Independent Record said the Republicans “successfully defended the Open Primary.” The IR went on to say:

"Primary Bill Is Stuck in Big House Mudhole. A series of 50-50, party-line votes showed the House unable to pass it, kill it, or get rid of it in any fashion in an hour of wrangling. It was the second time in two days and the third time in a week that Republicans and Democrats had dead-locked on the issue."

Montana retained the Open Primary that year and two prominent Republicans earned bright futures as Montana Governors. The 16-year Montana Conservative Comeback had begun.

Today, the Open Primary battle that is brewing bodes well for the 2021 Legislative Minority Leaders: Senator Jill Cohenour and Representative Kim Abbott. But, the debate this time will see statecraft rather then mud. The Republicans must close the Primary, as required in the GOP Party Rules.

Sen. Keith Regier and Rep. Derek Skees will present L.C. 1570 when it becomes a bill. They may make Greg Gianforte a one-term governor as a Conservative Comeuppance unfolds.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

