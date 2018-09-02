In November, Missoula County voters will have the opportunity to continue a fund established over a decade ago for the use of preserving open spaces for agriculture, clean sources of water, and habitat for wildlife, native fish and plants.
Many working ranches in critical areas have been allowed to remain intact by using this fund to create conservation easements. Wildlife depends on corridors to access undeveloped areas, and these are being lost rapidly.
When we learned of the importance of our rural property as a wildlife corridor, we decided to place it in a conservation easement. While we did not benefit financially from doing this, the open space bond fund did finance some of the transition and legal costs involved. Not only will this benefit numerous species of wildlife, some of which is endangered, but a spectacular view from the highway will remain, and the scenery is why most tourists visit Western Montana, and bring their wallets with them.
Ensure that future generations can also enjoy the Montana that you love by voting yes on the Open Space Bond and Stewardship Levy, a small price to pay to forever protect our most vital wild places.
Doug and Mary Anderson,
Seeley Lake