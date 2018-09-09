Based on previous year’s budgets, here is the property tax percentage that the county levies against the assessed fair market value of the property in western Montana counties.
Flathead: 0.77 percent
Lake: 0.75 percent
Mineral: 0.68 percent
Missoula: 0.93 percent
Ravalli: 0.59 percent
Sanders: 0.64 percent
Missoula County’s property tax percentage of assessed fair market value is the highest of all the western Montana counties because they and the city of Missoula have removed 60 square miles of property from the tax rolls by purchasing or using conservation easements.
Taxpayers have funded this fiasco since 1995 and now you are being asked to repeat this mistake. You pay for the property once to remove it from the tax rolls then forever to maintain it and even more as your taxes and/or rent continually increase as the tax base shrinks.
When I retire, the Bitterroot looks like a good deal to me compared to Missoula or Missoula County. Not learning from previous mistakes is one of the definitions of insanity. Missoula County voters need to vote “no” on the county’s request for money to purchase/conserve more open space.
Norm Johnson,
Polson