Opinion: Brown trout deserve our help

The brown trout of Montana deserve our help. For the past several years, brown trout numbers in many Montana rivers have been on the decline.
Every good water year since, we have all been hopeful that numbers would begin to rebound. However, numbers have continued to decline, even when water conditions appear to be OK. Well, after a few years of this cycle, it is evident that we need to do more.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) fisheries biologists will be meeting soon to compare notes to see if there is anything that could be the proverbial smoking gun for the brown trout decline. Climate change, water quality, water temperatures, increasing angling pressure, development, agriculture and disease are all probable causes of the decline. While the experts are working to determine a cause, the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana (FOAM) thinks that FWP should enact special regulations to help protect this resource.
On behalf of the board of directors and over 800 professional guide and outfitter members, FOAM is in full support of regulation changes aimed at helping the brown trout of Montana. We look forward to collaborating with FWP to ensure we can make the changes necessary to help these fish. Catch and release, artificial lures only, and localized spawning closures are all regulations that need to be thought about and potentially implemented. The health and vitality of our precious resources is of the utmost importance to FOAM, anglers, Montana residents and the visitors to our state.