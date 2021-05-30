Opinion: Brown trout deserve our help

The brown trout of Montana deserve our help. For the past several years, brown trout numbers in many Montana rivers have been on the decline.

Every good water year since, we have all been hopeful that numbers would begin to rebound. However, numbers have continued to decline, even when water conditions appear to be OK. Well, after a few years of this cycle, it is evident that we need to do more.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) fisheries biologists will be meeting soon to compare notes to see if there is anything that could be the proverbial smoking gun for the brown trout decline. Climate change, water quality, water temperatures, increasing angling pressure, development, agriculture and disease are all probable causes of the decline. While the experts are working to determine a cause, the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana (FOAM) thinks that FWP should enact special regulations to help protect this resource.