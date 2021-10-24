Opinion: Defense attorneys support Streano, Coolidge and Parker

Jennifer Streano, Jacob Coolidge, and Eli Parker are the change Missoula Municipal Court needs. We are defense attorneys who have practiced in municipal court for years. We speak from experience when we say the court needs a change.

Municipal court sees clients charged with misdemeanor offenses. The vast majority are low-level traffic offenses, like driving on a suspended license or no insurance. The current judges hammer defendants with fines they cannot pay or incarcerate them. We have seen it. It does not work.

Jennifer’s traffic court will address the underlying problem by helping people get their licenses reinstated and diverting payments away from fines to insurance. A traffic court that requires accountability but works towards solutions is the answer. Candidate Ethan Lerman claims this type of change would need legislative intervention — that simply is not true. In fact, Missoula’s Justice Court currently has a traffic court that focuses on DUI offenses. Jennifer’s idea is similar but focuses on lower-level traffic offenses.

Jacob helped introduce holistic defense while practicing in municipal court. He understands the underlying problems that bring people to court and that incarceration does not punish away poverty and mental illness.