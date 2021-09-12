Opinion: Grandparents Day reminds us to value older Americans

Sept. 12 is Grandparents Day and families are hoping to make up for time lost to the pandemic. We are more aware than ever that time together is precious. That’s why a new trend in prescription drug pricing has us concerned.

Many policymakers, including those working on Medicare, have turned to a group called the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) to put a price on prescription drugs. ICER — an organization heavily funded by Enron billionaire John Arnold — claims its method saves money, but the formula relies on cutting access to treatment for those who need it most.

Part of ICER’s formula includes a measurement known as the Quality-Adjusted Life Year (QALY). Unfortunately, QALY-based analyses have been used by many foreign countries to ration health care for people with disabilities and those who are older or sicker. So far, the U.S. government has not allowed QALY-based coverage policies in Medicare and Medicaid, but ICER is lobbying Congress to change our laws and put ICER in charge of deciding the value of our loved ones’ medications.

You can’t put a price on extra time with loved ones. Don’t let ICER’s supporters change that.

Sue Peschin is president and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research.

